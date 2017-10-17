Ad company Omnicom's revenue dips 1.9 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc’s revenue dipped 1.9 percent in the third quarter, as many domestic clients curbed marketing budgets and as competition from consulting firms intensified.

The company’s revenue fell to $3.72 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.79 billion a year earlier, Omnicom said on Tuesday.

Omnicom, whose big clients include Apple, McDonald’s Corp and Adidas, said third-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $263.6 million, or $1.13 per share, from $253.8 million, or $1.06 per share. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)