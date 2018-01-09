FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BP Asia president Verchere quits to become OMV Petrom chief
January 9, 2018 / 4:06 PM / a day ago

MOVES-BP Asia president Verchere quits to become OMV Petrom chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - BP’s Asia Pacific president Christina Verchere is leaving to become head of Austrian energy group OMV’s Romanian unit Petrom, ending a 20-year career at the British oil major.

She will take up her new position by May 21 at the latest, OMV said in a statement on Tuesday.

Verchere, 46, will replace Mariana Gheorghe, who will leave after 12 years at Petrom and before her contract was due to end in April next year.

Verchere worked for BP in Britain and North America with a focus on exploration and production. She is currently based in Jakarta as BP Asia-Pacific president.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
