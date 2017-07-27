FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 days ago
Diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus as market growth lags
July 27, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 11 days ago

Diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus as market growth lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Belgian diaper maker Ontex on Thursday posted a 12.8 percent increase in second-quarter profit, narrowly missing market expectations as market growth for core segments was lower than anticipated and raw materials continue to weigh.

Adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) for the April-June quarter came in at 74.7 million euros ($87.7 million), up from last year's 66.2 million euros. Analysts polled by Reuters had seen an adjusted EBITDA of 76.7 million euros.

Ontex also said it expects to grow revenue ahead of its markets for full year 2017 and believes that prices for its main commodity raw materials will continue to be a headwind for the rest of 2017 compared to the previous year. ($1 = 0.8514 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

