Qatar's Ooredoo second-quarter profit falls 12 pct

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo reported a 12 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 513 million riyals ($137 million) from 583 million riyals a year earlier.

SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes had forecast Ooredoo would make a quarterly profit of 642.81 million riyals and 529.3 million riyals, respectively.

Earnings of the former monopoly, which operates in about a dozen places across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, have been volatile since mid-2013 due to foreign exchange losses and plunging earnings from Iraq, though a strong domestic performance has helped mitigate the impact.

Its second-quarter revenue rose to 8.22 billion riyals from 8.03 billion, taking first-half sales to 16.26 billion riyals, up 2 percent from a year earlier. First-half net profit fell 25 percent to 1.1 billion.

In Qatar, the company's half-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to 2 billion riyals.

In Iraq, where parts of the country have been under the control of militant group Islamic State, Ooredoo's unit Asiacell had EBITDA of 972 million riyals in the six months to June 30, down 3 percent from a year ago.

Ooredoo Kuwait - majority-owned by Ooredoo and with operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives and the Palestinian Territories - has already reported a 14.29 percent rise in second-quarter profit. ($1 = 3.7497 riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by David Clarke)