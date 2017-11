ATHENS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greece-based OPAP posted on Tuesday a 64 percent rise in third-quarter net profit helped by the roll out of video lottery terminals and the reversal of litigation provisions.

OPAP, Europe’s fifth-biggest betting firm by revenues, said net profit in July-to-September came in at 48.1 million euros ($56.52 million) from 29.3 million euros in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.8510 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)