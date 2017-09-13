FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPAP sees "neutral effect" from govt draft bill on video lottery machines
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 13, 2017 / 2:50 PM / in a month

OPAP sees "neutral effect" from govt draft bill on video lottery machines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Greece-based OPAP, Europe’s fifth largest betting firm, said on Wednesday that a government draft bill reducing the number of video lottery machines allowed to operate in Greece will have a neutral effect on the company.

“The revised terms will have a neutral effect for OPAP,” Chief Executive Officer Damian Cope told an analysts conference call.

Under its current contract with the government, OPAP plans to conclude the roll-out of 16,500 machines by May next year and subcontract another 18,000 machines, expanding into a new business which is seen as a key growth driver for the firm. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

