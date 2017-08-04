FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
August 4, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 8 days ago

Greece submits bill cutting OPAP's video lottery machine plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Greece proposed on Friday that betting company OPAP should operate a total of 25,000 video lottery machines, down from the 35,000 machines the country's current legislation stipulates.

The finance ministry said on Friday it had tabled a bill which reduces the number of machines, aiming at a smaller exposure to gambling and a more effective supervision by the authorities.

OPAP, Europe's fourth-biggest betting firm, has said it will conclude the roll-out of 16,500 video lottery terminals (VLTs) by May next year. The company plans to subcontract another 18,000 machines.

OPAP, which was fully privatised in 2013, offers sports betting and lotteries through a network of about 5,750 outlets in Greece and Cyprus via a revenue-sharing scheme with agents. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Clarke)

