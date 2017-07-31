FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
TABLE-OPEC oil output rises by 90,000 bpd in July - Reuters survey
#Oil report
July 31, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 6 days ago

TABLE-OPEC oil output rises by 90,000 bpd in July - Reuters survey

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    July 31, (Reuters) - The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels
per day (bpd) in July and June, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday.
    In an effort to prop up prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
started reducing output by about 1.2 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first supply cut since 2008.
Nigeria and Libya were exempted from the curbs.
    The July survey indicates output from the 13 OPEC members originally part of the deal rose
by 80,000 bpd from June. But supply from the 11 members with production targets under the
original accord fell by the same amount.
    Compared with the levels from which they agreed to cut, in most cases their October 2016
production, the 11 members have reduced output by 978,000 bpd of the pledged 1.164 million bpd.
That equates to 84 percent compliance, from a downwardly revised 77 percent in June.
    Equatorial Guinea joined OPEC in May. 
    Overall OPEC-13 June production was revised up by 200,000 bpd. Most of this came from upward
adjustments to Iraqi and Saudi output. 
    Totals in the table below are rounded.       
                        July     June       Baseline  Pledged    Cut       Compliance  Jan. 1 
                        output   output     for cut   cut        achieved  (pct)*      
 Algeria                1.07     1.07       1.089     50,000     19,000    38          1.039
 Angola                 1.60     1.67       1.751     78,000     151,000   194         1.673
 Ecuador                0.54     0.53       0.548     26,000     8,000     31          0.522
 Gabon                  0.20     0.19       0.202     9,000      2,000     22          0.193
 Iran**                 3.78     3.78       3.707     -90,000    -73,000               3.797
 Iraq                   4.50     4.48 (R)   4.561     210,000    61,000    29          4.351
 Kuwait                 2.71     2.71       2.838     131,000    128,000   98          2.707
 Qatar                  0.61     0.61       0.648     30,000     38,000    127         0.618
 Saudi Arabia           10.02    10.07 (R)  10.544    486,000    524,000   108         10.058
 UAE                    2.97     2.96       3.013     139,000    43,000    31          2.874
 Venezuela              1.99     2.00       2.067     95,000     77,000    81          1.972
 TOTAL OPEC 11          29.99    30.07 (R)  30.968    1,164,000  978,000   84          29.804
 Libya                  1.03     0.85  (R)                                             0.351
 Nigeria                1.83     1.85  (R)                                             1.594
 TOTAL OPEC 13          32.85    32.77 (R)                                             31.749***
 Equatorial Guinea****  0.15     0.14                                                           
 TOTAL OPEC 14          33.00    32.91 (R)                                                      
    R = Revised
    * Compliance is calculated by the following method in the table above: 
    Baseline for cut minus July output = cut achieved
    Cut achieved divided by pledged cut = percentage compliance
    ** Iran is allowed a small increase in the deal.
    *** OPEC target based on the 32.50 million bpd ceiling OPEC announced on Nov. 30, 2016,
minus Indonesia and using reference production figures listed in an internal OPEC document for
Libya and Nigeria.
    **** Equatorial Guinea is required to limit output but OPEC has not published a production
target for Equatorial Guinea or an updated overall target since it became an OPEC member.
    The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to,
but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. 
    Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream
and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates.

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler, with additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Jane
Merriman)

