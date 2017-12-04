TABLE-OPEC oil output falls by 300,000 bpd in November - Reuters survey

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in November and October, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday. In an effort to prop up prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries started reducing output by about 1.2 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first supply cut since 2008. Nigeria and Libya were exempted from the curbs. The November survey indicates output from the 13 OPEC members originally part of the deal fell by 300,000 bpd. Supply from the 11 members with production targets under the original accord fell by 230,000 bpd. Compared with the levels from which they agreed to cut, in most cases their October 2016 production, the 11 members have reduced output by 1.298 million bpd of the pledged 1.164 million bpd. That equates to 112 percent compliance, up from 92 percent in October. October's total was not revised. Equatorial Guinea joined OPEC in May. Totals in the table below are rounded. November October Baseline Pledged Cut achieved Compliance Jan. 1 output output for cut cut (pct)* target Algeria 1.02 1.04 1.089 50,000 69,000 138 1.039 Angola 1.60 1.70 1.751 78,000 151,000 194 1.673 Ecuador 0.54 0.54 0.548 26,000 8,000 31 0.522 Gabon 0.20 0.20 0.202 9,000 2,000 22 0.193 Iran** 3.82 3.81 3.707 -90,000 -113,000 3.797 Iraq 4.33 4.38 4.561 210,000 231,000 110 4.351 Kuwait 2.70 2.70 2.838 131,000 138,000 105 2.707 Qatar 0.61 0.61 0.648 30,000 38,000 127 0.618 Saudi Arabia 10.00 10.03 10.544 486,000 544,000 112 10.058 UAE 2.95 2.96 3.013 139,000 63,000 45 2.874 Venezuela 1.90 1.93 2.067 95,000 167,000 176 1.972 TOTAL OPEC 11 29.67 29.90 30.968 1,164,000 1,298,000 112 29.804 Libya 0.97 1.00 0.351 Nigeria 1.71 1.75 1.594 TOTAL OPEC 13 32.35 32.65 31.749*** Equatorial Guinea**** 0.13 0.13 TOTAL OPEC 14 32.48 32.78 * Compliance is calculated by the following method in the table above: Baseline for cut minus November output = cut achieved Cut achieved divided by pledged cut = percentage compliance ** Iran is allowed a small increase in the deal. *** OPEC target based on the 32.50 million bpd ceiling OPEC announced on Nov. 30, 2016, minus Indonesia and using reference production figures listed in an internal OPEC document for Libya and Nigeria. **** Equatorial Guinea is required to limit output but OPEC has not published a production target for Equatorial Guinea or an updated overall target since it became an OPEC member. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Akpo condensate. (Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by David Evans)