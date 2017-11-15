FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Open Fiber appoints former Telecom Italia manager as CEO
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 15, 2017 / 3:16 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Italy's Open Fiber appoints former Telecom Italia manager as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italian broadband company Open Fiber said on Wednesday it had appointed Elisabetta Riva as chief executive to replace Tommaso Pompei, confirming what sources said on Tuesday.

Riva, a board member of Open Fiber, will take over from Pompei as of Jan. 1, the company said in a statement.

Open Fiber, controlled by utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, is rolling out an ultrafast broadband network to compete with Telecom Italia.

Ripa is a former manager at Telecom Italia where she headed the phone group’s submarine cable unit Sparkle as well as its South American unit Telecom Argentina.

Ripa’s appointment comes at a time when Rome is taking measures to rein in the growing influence of French group Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia’s main shareholder. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.