February 23, 2018 / 12:03 PM / a day ago

South Africa's NUM union to strike at Koornfontein Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - More than 500 workers will embark on a strike on Monday at Koornfontein Mine, which is owned by the Gupta family, over concerns of nonpayment of salaries, South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday.

Workers this week downed tools at Optimum Coal, another Gupta-owned mine, concerned over the non payment of their salaries. India’s Bank of Baroda, which counts the family’s operations as clients, is leaving South Africa. The NUM said the workers had not been paid, likely due to the Baroda pullout. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
