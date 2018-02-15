Hungarian Opus Global shares jump on capital increase plans

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Hungarian holding company jumped as much as 14.9 percent to over two-month-highs as trading in the company resumed after Opus announced a batch of transactions to increase capital.

At 1314 GMT, Opus shares were trading at 724 forints, their highest levels since early December according to Reuters data. Lorinc Meszaros, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, controls a 23.7 percent direct stake in the company.

Opus plans to raise its share capital by 60 billion to 80 billion forints ($240 million to $320 million) by incorporating stakes in six companies linked to Meszaros, including prominent construction and energy firms, the company said in a statement on the Budapest stock exchange. ($1 = 249.43 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs)