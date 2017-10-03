FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange will launch its online banking service on Nov. 2
#Banking and Financial News
October 3, 2017 / 11:22 AM / in 16 days

Orange will launch its online banking service on Nov. 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Orange, France’s biggest telecoms operator, will launch its online banking service on Nov. 2, said a spokesman for the group, following a tweet on the matter by Orange chief executive Stephane Richard.

“The commercial launch will take place on Nov. 2,” said the spokesman.

The company, which sees new banking services as one of its key drivers for growth, had initially scheduled launching Orange Bank on July 6 but then postponed the date, citing the need to “extend and broaden the test phase.”

Orange Bank aims to break even in four to five years. It was formed after the acquisition of a 65 percent stake in Groupama Banque last year. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

