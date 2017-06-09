Orange's Stephane Richard to apply for a third term as CEO from 2018-sources

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Orange's Stephane Richard has told the group's board that he will be a candidate for a third term as chief executive from 2018, two sources close to the group told Reuters.

Richard has led France's biggest telecom operator since 2010 and his current four-year mandate is set to formally expire in May 2018.

"He told the board in March that he wanted to apply for a third term," one of the sources said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Leigh Thomas)