FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange's Polish unit may offer T-Mobile access to some of its infrastructure
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 20, 2017 / 9:33 AM / 5 days ago

Orange's Polish unit may offer T-Mobile access to some of its infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of France’s Orange said on Wednesday that it may offer smaller rival T-Mobile access to some of its fibre infrastructure.

If negotiations between the two telecom operators succeed, some T-Mobile’ clients will get wholesale access to Orange’s fibre network.

Negotiations are expected to end by June 30, 2018. Orange has not disclosed the amounts it expects to receive from Deutsche Telecom’s T-Mobile for providing it with access. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.