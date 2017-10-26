Telecoms group Orange's Q3 results meet expectations on higher sales in France, Spain

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - France’s Orange reported third-quarter results that met expectations, with sales increases in its home country and Spain helping to drive up its core operating profit.

The telecoms operator’s quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 2.1 percent on a comparable basis to 3.62 billion euros ($4.28 billion).

Orange also confirmed its full-year guidance for 2017.