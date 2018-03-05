France's Orange threatens to cut Tf1's signal - Le Figaro

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Orange is ready to stop distributing broadcasts of channels owned by TF1 if it continues to demand fees for content that is available via other distributors for free, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Le Figaro on Monday.

“We will not sign an agreement with a fee clause for content that is available freely on other distribution channels,” Orange CEO Stephane Richard was quoted saying.

Orange and TF1 have been locked in a row over distribution fees for two years.

An Orange spokesman said: “We are in discussions with TF1 but we have to take note that the position of TF1 is to refuse any significant advance. So, alas, we don’t exclude anything.”

France’s Canal+ media group, part of Vivendi, on Friday said it was suspending broadcasts of channels owned by TF1, also citing “unreasonable” fees on its distributors.