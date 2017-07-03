FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Suspect killed in attempt to steal helicopter at Oregon airport -newspaper
July 3, 2017 / 7:32 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Suspect killed in attempt to steal helicopter at Oregon airport -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of shooting)

July 3 (Reuters) - A suspect was shot to death on Monday after attempting to steal a helicopter at an airport in Hillsboro, Oregon, the Oregonian newspaper reported.

All arriving and departing flights were put on hold at the airport, about 15 miles northwest of Portland, the newspaper said.

A Hillsboro Police Department spokesman confirmed to Reuters that there had been a shooting at the airport but declined to provide details. Airport officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Oregonian reported that the suspect was shot after running from the airport into a nearby field shortly after the incident was reported at about 11:40 a.m. pacific.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb

