FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 8, 2017 / 4:22 AM / in 12 days

India's Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd , a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation’s central bank has initiated “prompt corrective action” against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).

Oriental Bank is the seventh state-run lender to be put under a corrective action plan, which requires a bank to enact curbs on hiring, branch expansion and taking on new loans.

“This action will not have any material impact on the performance of the bank and will contribute in overall improvement in its risk management, asset quality, profitability and efficiency,” the lender said in a stock exchange filing late on Saturday.

The bank posted a net loss for the June quarter, with net NPA rising to 9.56 percent. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.