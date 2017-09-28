Oscar Properties says chairman suspected of insider trading

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate developer Oscar Properties said on Thursday its chairman Jakob Grinbaum was suspected of aggravated insider trading in the company’s shares.

“Jakob has been chairman for the company since 2012 and I have never had any reason to doubt his judgement,” Oscar Engelbert, Chief Executive and main owner said in a statement.

Grinbaum’s lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

A spokeswoman for The Swedish Economic Crime Authority said it was conducting a preliminary investigation into the matter.

Oscar Properties’ shares were down 3.8 percent at 1332 GMT.