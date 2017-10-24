FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Oscar Properties cuts FY2017 profit outlook
October 24, 2017 / 4:53 AM / a day ago

Sweden's Oscar Properties cuts FY2017 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oscar Properties

* Says Oscar Properties lowers forecast for FY2017 operating profit before value adjustments to at least 400 mln SEK from at least 500 mln SEK

* Says reason is primarily weaker market conditions and that company has been affected by higher costs

* Says as a consequence, the company has decided to be more cautious and chosen to at present not begin production of certain projects

* Decision comes amid signs of slowdown in the Swedish residential property market, especially in Stockholm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
