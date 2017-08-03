UPDATE 1-OTE Q2 core profit rises, Greek mobile business helps

(Adds details, background)

ATHENS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE posted a 1 percent rise in second quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by an increase at its domestic mobile business for the first quarter in five years.

OTE, the former national monopoly now 40 percent-owned and managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom, has lost market share to smaller rivals in recent years.

A sluggish economy after a seven year debt crisis and three international bailouts has also dented operations.

But hefty spending in new high-speed VDSL broadband services and a fast-growing pay-TV business have helped the group win back fixed-line customers.

OTE said it would continue to invest in new technology as Greece shows early signs of economic recovery.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 313.9 million euros ($371.9 million) in the three months to June, up from 310.9 million euros a year earlier.

EBITDA from Greek mobile operations rose 3 percent to 99.9 million euros, accounting for about 32 percent of the group's total core profit. OTE had about 7.7 million customers in its home mobile business in June, a 1.7 percent rise in a year.

OTE stuck to its full-year outlook for investments of more than 700 million euros and free cash flow of about 250 million euros.