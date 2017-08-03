FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OTE Telecom posts 1 percent rise in Q2 core profit
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 3, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 2 months ago

OTE Telecom posts 1 percent rise in Q2 core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted on Thursday a 1 percent rise in second-quarter core profit, helped by growing mobile business at home for the first quarter in five years.

OTE, the former national monopoly and now 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 313.9 million euros ($371.85 million) in the three months to June, up from 310.9 million euros a year earlier. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

