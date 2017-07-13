FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Denmark charges former OW Bunker manager with fraud
#Bankruptcy News
July 13, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 25 days ago

Denmark charges former OW Bunker manager with fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 13 (Reuters) - Denmark's general prosecutor said on Thursday it had charged a former Singapore unit manager of Denmark-based OW Bunker with fraud.

The prosecutor said the former manager, a Danish citizen, has been charged with committing fraud of agent for more than 800 million Danish crowns ($122.79 million) by granting credit outside his mandate.

The prosecutor also said it did not find legal grounds for criminal prosecution of other management members within the OW Bunker group, the world's biggest marine fuel supplier before it went bankrupt in 2014.

$1 = 6.5150 Danish crowns Reporting by Stine Jacobsen. Editing by Jane Merriman

