March 7, 2018 / 7:31 AM / in a day

British recruiter PageGroup's FY profit rises on overseas strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc on Wednesday reported a 9.8 percent rise in full-year gross profit, as its overseas business offset home market weakness.

The company, which finds candidates mainly to fill permanent positions rather than temporary roles, said gross profit rose to 711.6 million pounds ($988.8 million) for the year ended Dec.31 from 621 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue at constant currencies rose 9.8 percent to 1.37 billion pounds.

However, the company warned its UK business, its single largest market, would remain under pressure in 2018. ($1 = 0.7196 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

