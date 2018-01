SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian credit card processing firm PagSeguro Digital Ltd priced its initial public offering at $21.50 per share, above the set price range, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Strong demand led underwriters to increase the size of the offering, the source added, asking for anonymity because no authorization had been given to discuss the matter publicly. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Tom Brown)