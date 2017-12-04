Brazil's PagSeguro considers IPO in New York -sources

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian payment processor PagSeguro Internet Ltda is considering an initial public offering in the first quarter of 2018 in New York, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

PagSeguro, which provides online and mobile payment services for Brazilian companies, has been in talks with Goldman Sachs & Co for an IPO since earlier this year.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Universo Online, PagSeguro’s controlling shareholder, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.