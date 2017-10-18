FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pakistan blast kills at least six in southwestern city
October 18, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 4 days ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pakistan blast kills at least six in southwestern city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to clarify toll)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (Reuters) - An explosion ripped through a police truck on Wednesday to kill at least six people in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta, police said.

The truck was carrying police recruits, four of whom were killed, along with two passers-by on the city’s eastern outskirts, Quetta Police Chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said.

“We can’t say whether it is a suicide blast,” he added. “Our teams are at the scene and investigating.”

Television broadcast images of the burned-out remains of the vehicle. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
