ISLAMABAD, July 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan's stock market fell as much as 3.4 percent at the start of afternoon trading amid political turmoil following the Supreme Court decision to oust Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange later recovered to trade 1.93 percent down, at 45022.05 points, at 1500 local time (1000GMT). (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)