Indonesia palm oil output to rise to 38.5 mln T in 2018 - GAPKI's Hasan
November 3, 2017 / 7:25 AM / a day ago

Indonesia palm oil output to rise to 38.5 mln T in 2018 - GAPKI's Hasan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Palm oil output from Indonesia, the world’s biggest grower, will rise to 38.5 million tonnes in 2018 from 36.5 million tonnes this year, said Fadhil Hasan, a board member of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association, or GAPKI, who was formerly the executive director.

Crude palm oil prices for this year will average between $700 and $710 per tonne on a CIF Rotterdam basis, he said at an industry conference in Bali, Indonesia.

Indonesian palm oil exports next year will rise to 29 million tonnes from 28 million tonnes in 2017. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

