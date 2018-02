Feb 26 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss as the cyber security company added more customers to its cloud-based security services.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $34.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 31, from $60.6 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $542.4 million from $422.6 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)