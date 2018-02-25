FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

South Africa's NUM union says 1,722 jobs to go at Evander Gold Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Sunday said that Pan African Resources would cut 1,722 jobs at its Evander Gold Mine in the country’s Mpumalanga province.

The NUM said the company, which has a total workforce of 1,812 people at the mine, informed the union that the job cuts were due to deteriorating and inadequate infrastructure at the mine, high operating costs, such as rising electricity, labour costs, and a low gold price.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg. Editing by Jane Merriman

