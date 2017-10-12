Protests halt Pan African Resources gold project in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Construction of Pan African Resources 1.7 billion rand ($126 million) project in South Africa to produce gold from mine dumps has been halted the past two days because of protests and assaults on its workers, its CEO said on Thursday.

Cobus Loots told Reuters that a community group demanding jobs and business opportunities was behind the protests and the company hoped to restart construction at the project, which aims to begin producing gold in the second half of 2018.