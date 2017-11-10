FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama says Odebrecht paid ex-presidents sons $49 mln
#Basic Materials
November 10, 2017 / 5:12 AM / a day ago

Panama says Odebrecht paid ex-presidents sons $49 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Two son’s of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli were paid $49 million by Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht through a network of shell companies, Panama’s prosecutors office said on Thursday.

The two sons, whose whereabouts are unknown, were paid to facilitate paperwork for contracts that the company had won, prosecutors said in a statement.

Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enriquez Martinelli were paid through accounts in Panama and abroad from 2010 to 2014, they said.

Odebrecht agreed in August to pay $220 million in fines to Panama and to cooperate with investigators probing bribes of Panamanian officials.

Odebrecht allegedly paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes in association with infrastructure projects in 12 countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Panama between 2002 and 2016. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
