February 27, 2018 / 12:24 AM / a day ago

ExxonMobil shuts PNG LNG plant in wake of Papua New Guinea quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said on Tuesday it has shut down the PNG LNG plant following a powerful earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea early on Monday.

“The two LNG trains at the PNG LNG plant ... have been safely shut down following yesterday’s shut down of the Hides gas conditioning plant and Hides well pads in Hela Province,” the company said in an emailed statement.

PNG LNG has been exporting more than 8 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas. ExxonMobil said it was working to minimise the impact of the shutdown on its customers. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

