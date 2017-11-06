FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's PM May, husband have no direct offshore investments
November 6, 2017 / 4:51 PM / in 13 hours

Britain's PM May, husband have no direct offshore investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Neither the British Prime Minister Theresa May nor her husband have any direct offshore investments, her spokesman said on Monday, after leaked documents revealed investments by wealthy individuals across the globe.

“Neither the prime minister or Mr May have direct offshore investments, their investments have been declared to the cabinet office and are held in a blind trust,” he told reporters. “The nature of a blind trust is just that, this is a well established mechanism in protecting ministers in their handling of interests.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

