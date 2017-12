ASUNCION, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Paraguay will end 2017 with an inflation rate of 4.5 percent, driven mostly by beef prices, the central bank said on Thursday, within the bank’s 2.0 percent to 6.0 percent target range.

Consumer prices in the country rose by 0.5 percent in December alone, central bank chief economist Miguel Mora told reporters.

The bank’s inflation target range remains unchanged for 2018, he said.