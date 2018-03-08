FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 11:28 AM / in 2 days

S.Korea, N.Korea will not march together at opening of Paralympics -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korea and isolated neighbour North Korea will not march together at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics, set for Friday in the South’s mountain resort town of Pyeongchang, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.

“After discussion with the North, the two Koreas decided not to march together at the opening ceremony,” Yonhap said on Thursday, citing the Korea Paralympic Committee.

The Pyeongchang Paralympics will run until March 18. (Reporting by Dahee Kim, Jane Chung Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

