Synlab acquires majority stake in Nigerian lab operator
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
November 24, 2017 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

Synlab acquires majority stake in Nigerian lab operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest lab operator Synlab said on Friday it had acquired a majority stake in Nigerian diagnostic company PathCare Nigeria.

Synlab said the move would enable it to tap into a fast-growing market for medical tests in Africa’s most populous nation. It said PathCare is the largest private pathology laboratory firm in Nigeria.

The German lab chain did not say how much it paid for the stake or the proportion it bought. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Edmund Blair)

