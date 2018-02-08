FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Energy
February 8, 2018 / 11:09 AM / 2 days ago

Patterson-UTI Energy posts quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Oil and gas driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly profit in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago loss, helped by a $226.8 million tax benefit.

The company said its net profit was $195.4 million, or 88 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $78.1 million, or 53 cents per share loss a year earlier.

The Houston, Texas-based company’s revenue rose to $787.3 million from $246.9 million.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.