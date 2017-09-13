FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2017

Wood to sell its Pegas Nonwovens stake to R2G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wood Textiles Holding will make way for R2G Rohan Czech’s takeover of Pegas Nonwovens by selling it its 29.98 percent stake in the artificial textile maker, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Investment firm R2G, the second largest shareholder in Pegas with a 10.82 percent stake, said in July its investment vehicle R2G Rohan Czech would bid 1,010 crowns per share, valuing Prague-listed Pegas at 8.9 billion crowns ($408.35 million).

$1 = 21.7950 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

