Czech fund R2G to launch offer for Pegas Nonwovens shares

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - Czech investment group R2G plans to launch a tender offer to all shareholders in Prague-listed artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens at an 8 percent premium over the company's closing price last week, it said on Monday.

The R2G investment vehicle R2G Rohan Czech said in a statement it would offer a price of 1,010 crowns ($44.50) per share and it would submit the offer document to the Czech National Bank for approval.

R2G is Pegas' second biggest shareholder with 6.6 percent as of mid-June.