PRAGUE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens

* Artificial textiles manufacturer Pegas says has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy a new production line for its plant at Znojmo in the Czech Republic.

* Company says annual production capacity will be 8,000-15,000 tonnes, part of which will be used for research and development.

* Final contract with the privately held Reifenhaeuser Reicofil is expected to be concluded by the end of 2017. (Prague Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)