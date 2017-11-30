FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 30, 2017 / 6:37 AM / in a day

Polish regulator plans to lower capital buffer for Pekao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial regulator KNF has asked the country’s macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to lower bank Pekao’s capital buffer to 0.5 percent of its risk exposure from 0.75 percent, the lender said late on Wednesday.

State-run Pekao also said that it will inform about the regulator’s final decision on the buffer in a separate statement.

Pekao, which is Poland’s second biggest lender, was taken over earlier this year by Poland’s state-controlled insurer PZU along with the state-run fund PFR from Italian UniCredit.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Vyas Mohan

