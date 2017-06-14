FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Bank Pekao to name Krupinski as new CEO - statement
June 14, 2017 / 2:33 PM / 2 months ago

Poland's Bank Pekao to name Krupinski as new CEO - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Poland's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA said on Wednesday it plans to name Michal Krupinski as the bank's new chief executive officer.

"The supervisory board decided that until the approval by the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority (KNF), Michal Krupinski will serve as deputy CEO of the bank of the bank ... and after obtaining the KNF approval will assume the function of the CEO," Pekao said in a statement.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Marcin Goettig

