February 27, 2018

Pekao sees double-digit growth in 2018 net adjusted by one-off gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s second-biggest lender Pekao expects a double-digit growth in its net profit this year, compared to 2017 result, excluding a one-off gain, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Kubiak said on Tuesday.

Pekao said earlier on Tuesday that its net profit in the fourth quarter more than doubled year-on-year to 1.05 billion zlotys mainly due to a one-off gain on asset manager Pioneer unit share purchase.‍​ (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

