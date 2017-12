COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest pension fund ATP said on Thursday its supervisory board had agreed to nominate professor Torben M. Andersen as its new chairman.

Andersen, who is professor at the department of economics and business economics at Aarhus University, will take over from Jorgen Sondergaard, who resigned earlier this year after 15 years as chairman. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)