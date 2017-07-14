FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 25 days ago

Pop star Beyonce posts first pictures of twins on Instagram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Pop star Beyonce posted the first pictures of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," Beyonce wrote in the post. bit.ly/2t9stLb

Beyonce's father had said in a tweet in June that his daughter was now the mother of twins, confirming earlier reports of the year's most highly anticipated celebrity birth.

Social media was abuzz in February when the 35-year-old singer, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, posted a photo of herself wearing a long veil and lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

