CBS, PBS, Bloomberg suspend Charlie Rose shows after harassment allegations
November 20, 2017 / 11:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CBS, PBS, Bloomberg suspend Charlie Rose shows after harassment allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Television shows hosted by Charlie Rose on Monday were suspended by CBS, PBS and Bloomberg following a report by the Washington Post in which eight women say he sexually harassed them.

PBS and Bloomberg said in statements that they were suspending Rose’s signature interview show, distributed on both outlets, citing the allegations in the newspaper story. A CBS News spokeswoman told Reuters that Rose has been suspended and a statement is forthcoming from the network.

Rose in a statement apologized for what he called his “inappropriate behavior,” but said he didn’t believe all the allegations against him were accurate. (Reporting by Dan Trotta, Jon Herskovitz and Piya Sinha-Roy; Writing by Ben Klayman; Editing by Mary Milliken)

