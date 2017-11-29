FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. radio host Keillor fired over claim of improper behavior -radio station
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 29, 2017 / 5:55 PM / in a day

U.S. radio host Keillor fired over claim of improper behavior -radio station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Veteran U.S. radio show host Garrison Keillor has been fired over an accusation of inappropriate behavior, Minnesota Public Radio said on Wednesday.

“Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) is terminating its contracts with Garrison Keillor and his private media companies after recently learning of allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him,” the organization said in a statement. It gave no details.

David O‘Neill, a representative of Keillor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the allegations. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.